Final Titanic Dinner Being Redone for Special Bannerman Event

Do you look forward to having a reason to check out or visit one of the coolest and most historic places in the Hudson Valley?

You are in luck. There is a special fundraiser taking place in July of 2022 at a place that not too many people get the pleasure of visiting, Pollepel Island.

What is the theme of this special dinner on Pollepel Island?

The theme of the fundraising dinner to be held on Pollepel Island on the grounds of Bannerman Castle is a recreation of the last dinner that was served on board the Titanic. There are 5 Hudson Valley Chefs that will be collaborating on the 11- course meal for the evening.

Why did you call the island Pollepel Island and not Bannerman Island?

That is because the name of the island is Pollepel. The person that brought the island to life was named Francis Bannerman VI, thus it being referred to often as Bannerman Island.

So, this fundraiser, when is it taking place and what is the menu?

The fundraiser is taking place on the grounds of Bannerman Island on July 23, 2022. There is only going to be one seating and it is limited to 24-persons. The cost of the 11-course recreation meal (and fundraiser) is $260 per person. The evening will begin with a boat ride to the island and end with a performance of Jeffrey Hatcher’s play, Scotland Road.

Guests that evening will also be able to take home their custom dinner plate that represents the evening and is included in the price of the ticket.

