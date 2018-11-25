Tips For Cyber Monday
Don't get ripped off! Here's some tips to protect yourself this Cyber Monday.
The holiday shopping season is here, and the Attorney General has issued some tips to help consumers protect themselves on Cyber Monday.
Attorney General Underwood said:
As holiday shopping season begins, New Yorkers should be on alert that sometimes bargains may not be as good as they seem. When purchasing gifts for family and friends, we encourage consumers to use our tips to protect themselves against fraudsters and scams
The Attorney Generall issued the following tips for consumers:
- Beware Misleading Bargains and Added Fees
- Compare Warranty Terms
- Know the terms of a layaway plan
- Check return and refund policies
- Beware of restricted gift cards
- Shop only on secure Internet connections
- Do not be tricked by confusingly similar website and domain names
- Be wary of too-good-to-be-true contest and promotions
- Read the fine print
With Cyber Monday falling early this year, consumers should be particularly mindful of 30 day return windows.