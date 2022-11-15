Timeline, Updated Snow Totals For Hudson Valley, New York
Here's when the snow is expected to start in the Hudson Valley and the updated snowfall predictions.
For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.
Are you ready for snow?
Snow Timeline For Hudson Valley
Hudson Valley Weather says "we should see wet snow break out across much of the Hudson Valley shortly after sunset on Tuesday."
Snow will start falling between 5 p.m. and 9 p.m. on Tuesday when temps fall into the low or mid-30s, Hudson Valley Weather reports.
Hudson Valley Weather expects periods of wet snow that will change to rain. Rain and snow will move north Tuesday night into Wednesday.
Metoroglist Ben Noll expects snow to begin between 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. Tuesday from southwest to northeast.
"The wintry precipitation will change to plain rain from south to north in the Hudson Valley by 1:00 or 2:00 am and by 3:00 or 4:00 am in the Catskills," Noll wrote on Facebook.
Hudson Valley Snowfall Predictions
Hudson Valley Weather predicts a slushy coating on grassy areas and an inch or two on snow for unpaved surfaces well north of I-84.
"Temps have been warm for the first half of November, so snow will struggle to accumulate on pavement, and even unpaved surfaces," Hudson Valley Weather wrote on Facebook. "This will make accumulations even more tricky to predict."
The Catskills and parts of the Hudson Valley with higher evaluation has "the best chance" of 1 to 3 inches of wet snow.
Noll predicts a half-inch to two inches of snow for Western Orange County, west of Middletown, as well as Ulster and Sullivan counties.
He believes a coating to at most an inch, mainly on grass, will fall in central and eastern Orange, Dutchess, and Putnam counties. A coating is forecast for Rockland and Westchester counties.
Winter Weather Advisory Issued For Dutchess, Ulster, Orange Columbia, Greene Counties
The National Weather Service issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Orange, Dutchess, Ulster, Columbia and Greene counties Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.
The National Weather Service believes Orange County will see up to two inches of snow while the other counties is forecast for 1 to 3 inches of snow.