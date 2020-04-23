Timeline For When New Yorkers Will Get Stimulus Check

If you haven't received your COVID-19 stimulus money, here's exactly when you can expect a check to be mailed to you.

Earlier last week the IRS created a "Get My Payment" website that's supposed to tell American's the status of their stimulus money. The website has you list your social security number, date of birth, street address and zip code.

After filling in the information, some are learning the status of their stimulus money. While others aren't, despite the IRS have their banking information.

Americans were supposed to see their payments in their bank accounts last week if the IRS has your bank account information for direct deposit from tax refunds in 2018 or 2019.

The IRS reports millions of taxpayers have successfully received their payment status. If you haven't received money by now you are probably hoping the IRS will mail you a check.

The IRS will start mailing out 5 million checks per week, starting this week. The checks will be mailed out based on income reported on your 2018 or 2019 taxes, whichever the IRS has on file.

Forbes listed the IRS's planned weekly schedule for mailing out checks. All of the below dates list the Friday the week ends on: