Timeline For Potential Snow in The Hudson Valley This Week

Metoroglists still believe the Hudson Valley will likely see its first snowfall of this season. Here's when to expect the potential winter weather.

Many Hudson Valley residents were shocked when snow was predicted for parts of the region before Halloween. Both Accuweather and the Weather Channel forecast snow for the Poughkeepsie area on Friday.

The Weather Channel believes there will be a mixture of rain and snow Friday morning. The high will be in the lower 40s on Friday and a low of 23 degrees.

The National Weather Service now also has a chance of snow in the forecast on Friday. The National Weather Service predicts rain and snow will fall early Friday with the precipitation becoming all rain around 9 a.m.

Hudson Valley Weather calls the next few days weather forecast, which includes remnants of Hurrican Zeta, a "complex setup."

"If the approaching cold air pushes in fast enough… a period of snow is very much a possibility," Hudson Valley Weather wrote on its website.

Hudson Valley Weather says to expect periods of light to moderate rain on Thursday. After 8 p.m. on Thursday, the rain will mix with wet snow, with wet snow expected in the higher elevations. Between 3 a.m. to 9 a.m. on Friday the rain will change to wet snow from north the south. The wet snow should then taper off between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m on Friday.

"When we talk about the potential for accumulations… it’s a bit early to get to that. We’re not fully convinced that the 2nd piece of energy, the 2nd low pressure… has enough cold air, energy and moisture to spread accumulating snow into the Hudson Valley. Up to 3 or 4 slushy inches can’t be ruled out… especially as you go up in elevation. A lot of interesting factors, and the details will determine exactly how this storm unfolds, and what we see," Hudson Valley Weather said.