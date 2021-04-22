Thunderbirds to Headline 2021 New York Air Show in Hudson Valley

The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds will be putting on a show for all in the Hudson Valley to see this summer.

On Wednesday, Orange County Executive Steven M. Neuhaus announced that U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds jet demonstration squadron will headline the 2021 New York Air Show on August 28 and 29 at Orange County Airport in Montgomery.

“The New York Air Show is a wonderful community event, which celebrates the air power of the American military, and we are excited to have the Thunderbirds back for the second year in a row,” Neuhaus said. “We look forward to hosting the Air Show with our partners and I’m sure that Orange County Airport will once again be a safe and successful venue to host it.”

Neuhaus said that the Air Show is being held at Orange County Airport in accordance with New York State Health Department COVID-19 safety guidelines.

“The Air Show was smaller and different last year with strict safety and social distancing guidelines in place; but I think it was important for our community to host the popular event,” Neuhaus added. “The Air Show served as a model as how to host safe drive-in events, not only in Orange County, but throughout the State.”

The U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor Demo Team will also be featured at the 2021 New York Air Show and other performers will be added to the lineup in the coming months, officials say.

