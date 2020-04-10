This Week’s Rock News: The Rock World Mourns John Prine

It’s the weekend once again, and if you’ve been sitting home in isolation you may not even realize that. But every weekend, I give you a recap of the week’s rock news just in case you missed it this week on The Boris and Robyn Show.

Once again the coronavirus made it a horrible week, as we lost one of the most respected singer/songwriters of our era. Sadly, John Prine lost his battle with COVID-19. We have more details on this week’s rock news. Just click on the link below.

There is some good coming out of this. Some heavy hitting rock and roll stars will be putting on a television special dedicated to celebrate healthcare workers and raise funds. We’ve got the who and the when in this week’s rock news below.

In non-coronavirus news, if you love California rock there is a documentary on the way that is all about your favorite West Coast rockers. Get all the details on this week’s rock news below. And Hendrix engineer Eddie Kramer is getting the documentary treatment, too. Get more info by listening to this week’s rock news.

We do rock news for you every weekday morning at 6:45 on The Boris and Robyn Show, but if you miss it, check back here for the recap. Thanks for listening and be well.

