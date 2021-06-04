This is Illegal in New York and Nobody Seems to Give a Crap

Okay, I've said it before and apparently I going to have to keep reminding people that this is illegal, but it's not the police in the Hudson Valley that will actually enforce it.

Over the past couple of months, we've had our usual rainy Spring, and every time it has rained, I've seen so many people breaking the law, even police officers. How are so many people allowed to break the law without anything being done?

Well, it's a very simple thing that I'm assuming people don't just don't realize that it's illegal. According to the New York vehicle and traffic law when we are experiencing weather that requires us to use our windshield wipers, we are required to put on our headlights. This includes rain, sleet, snow, or fog.

I already know what you're going to say, and I'll just go ahead and tell you that daytime running lights do not count. The reason being, daytime running lights do not illuminate your taillights, which won't help other drivers see you.

I know it seems silly, but for some reason, this is one thing that absolutely drives me crazy. So many people clueless, just lost in their own little world. It would be a silly reason for the police to pull someone over for it I'll admit, but most times the police won't even have their lights on when there's weather happening.

The New York law states the following:

Rain, fog, or snow make it harder to see through your windshield, and difficult for other drivers to see you. New York State law requires you to turn on your headlights when the weather conditions require the use of windshield wipers to clear rain, snow, sleet, or fog. Daytime lights" do not qualify as headlights. Headlights on high beams reflect rain, fog, and snow as it falls. This makes it even harder for you to see. For better visibility during these weather conditions, keep your headlights on low beam.

Now you know, so let's do it.

