Adopting an animal is one of the most rewarding experiences you can have. Whether it's a dog, cat, or another animal, it's something that changes your life for the better.

We adopted a dog in 2018 named Odessa and she's the most loving dog I've ever seen and my fiancee and I cannot imagine her not being in our lives.

Many of these animals are at a shelter to no fault of their own. Some of the reasons they cannot get adopted are due to medical concerns.

There's currently a cat at the Niagara SPCA who is having trouble finding a loving home because she has no eyesight.

Eliza is a cat that was born with prolapsed eyes and came to the Niagara SPCA in May at just three weeks old. Veterinarians agree that she will need her eyes removed when she is spayed but even though she is blind, she is a loving kitten who is just looking for a home.

Absolutely breaks my heart. Eye conditions are not uncommon with dogs and cats and many of them are healthy otherwise, despite being blind, and are no less deserving of a loving forever home.

Eliza's story is just one of many animals at shelters who deserve to be adopted and hopefully, Eliza will not be at the SPCA much longer.

