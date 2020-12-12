Kevin McCallister Needs A New Home
Don't worry about leaving this guy home alone. Meet Kevin McCallister, our Pet of the Week.
Kevin McCallister is currently at Pets Alive in Middletown and is looking for his forever home. Kevin is a domestic shorthair cat which came to Pets Alive through their "TNR" efforts. Pets Alive has a volunteer team that does TNR (Trap, Neuter, & Return) of community cats in the town of Wallkill and the City of Middletown, NY. Once they humanely trap stray cats and kittens, they take them in, vaccinate them and spay or neuter them. Most kittens and friendly cats are entered into their adoption program (like Kevin was) and the other remaining cats are returned safely to their colony. Those cats that are returned to their colony are also "ear-tipped" so they can be identified that they have been treated by the TNR team already.