Kevin McCallister Needs A New Home

Don't worry about leaving this guy home alone. Meet Kevin McCallister, our Pet of the Week.

Kevin McCallister is currently at Pets Alive in Middletown and is looking for his forever home. Kevin is a domestic shorthair cat which came to Pets Alive through their "TNR" efforts. Pets Alive has a volunteer team that does TNR (Trap, Neuter, & Return) of community cats in the town of Wallkill and the City of Middletown, NY. Once they humanely trap stray cats and kittens, they take them in, vaccinate them and spay or neuter them. Most kittens and friendly cats are entered into their adoption program (like Kevin was) and the other remaining cats are returned safely to their colony. Those cats that are returned to their colony are also "ear-tipped" so they can be identified that they have been treated by the TNR team already.

Kevin McCallister is a special-needs cat as he has asthma, which is currently under control. He likes other cats and lives in the Pet's Alive sunroom, where he can take in the sun and catch a nap.

Kevin is very friendly and playful, although he does save some of that energy for the night time! He loves to be pet ted and craves human attention. Currently, Kevin is part of the Pets Alive "Wallflower Feline Adoption Program" for cats that have been with them for a lengthy period of time. His wallflower adoption fee is only $75.00.