Look At Kelly Sue! Our Pet Of The Week

Meet Kelly Sue, the “queen of the kitchen” at Pets Alive Middletown. She got her title because the kitchen is her favorite place, where she gets to be the center of attention and most likely an extra special treat from time to time. Kelly Sue has been in the shelter since 2016 when her owner went off to college and the family could no longer take care of her. This cutie has been waiting ever since for a forever home and family, surely you have extra love to offer being that you are reading this ;).

Every week we are promoting a pet of the week. Sometimes a cat and sometimes a dog, but all equal of needing your love! This week’s pet is ready to be adopted through Pets Alive, 363 Derby Road, Middletown, NY. Adoptions are available by appointment, both onsite or through their "Virtual Meet and Greet" program. They can be reached at 845-386-9738 or adoptions@petsalive.org.You can also sponsor a pet at: www.petsalive.org

Pets Alive is a no-kill animal rescue, located in Middletown, NY. Their mission is to improve the lives of companion animals everywhere by any means possible, including rescue, adoption, advocacy, collaboration, intervention and education.

If you are not ready or unable to adopt, you can donate to Pets Alive so pets like Kelly Sue can keep being taken amazing care of. You can contribute here: Donate Paypal

