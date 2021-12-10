Things You Should Know About the Statewide Mask Mandate On Monday

The new mask mandate is statewide and local business could face a $1,000 penalty fro not complying.

Masks were in season this time last year and it looks like they will be back in this winter. Many believed we were done with mask mandates in New York but we may be required to mask up again and as soon as next week.

It's crazy to think that despite most our efforts we're right back to square one when in some ways when it comes to fighting COVID-19 and all of its variants. Does anyone remember seeing the first sign in a local business that required a mask upon entry? The first one I remember seeing was in April of 2020 at Shoprite in Poughkeepsie. I was blown away but I complied as I believed it was just a temporary regulation.

This was the first sign that I remember seeing.

Business may have different signs posted outside their door.

According CNBC, Governor Kathy Hochul has announces that indoor and public places will now have a mask mandate unless those establishments already require patrons to have a vaccine. Businesses that fail to enforce these rules will face a $1,000 penalty that will be enforce by the State Health Department.

The new mandate will be in effect from 12/12/2021 - 1/15/2022.

Getty Images

These measures have been put into place in an effort to help protect New Yorkers from the new Omicron variant. that has been spotted in New York. According to Johns Hopkins Medicine, there is evidence that the Omicron variant is more contagious that the Delta variant. More preliminary evidence suggests that the new variant causes a less severe symptoms.

Top 25 Breweries and Wineries in the Catskills New York State, and especially the Catskill Mountains are home to some of the finest and award-winning locally crafted brews and wines. For tourists venturing upstate to hike or locals looking for a place to hang out, these are some of the top breweries and wineries in the Catskills to check out and support.

The Coolest Things You Can Buy at Adams Yes, You Can ACTUALLY Buy These 10 Things at Adams