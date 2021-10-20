There are many Halls of Fame located around Upstate New York, granted none of them even come close to being as instantly recognizable as the famous National Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, but still, they all hold a unique place in American history. They honor pioneers and leaders in niche realms of interest. And all are fascinating.

The Bare Knuckle Boxing Hall of Fame is located in one of the most famous boxing training barns in the U.S. The Maple Hall of Fame pays tribute to the pioneers of Upstate New York's nationally known maple industry. The Soaring Museum in Elmira honors the pioneers of motorless flight. And the North American Fiddlers Museum, located in the Adirondacks, is a wonderful repository of those who gave us toe-tapping tunes to dance to and great music to pass along to our children and grandchildren.

These, and all the others, deserve as much of a look by visitors as, yes, the "big one" in Cooperstown.