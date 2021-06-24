I was today old when I learned there are scorpions in the Hudson Valley.

What is this thing? Did a tick and a scorpion have a baby? If that's the case I may ever go in the woods again.

I'm not afraid of bugs necessarily. I don't love them but I wouldn't say I have a phobia or anything like that. However, I don't do spiders. I've had arachnophobia for as long as I can remember. My mom tells me when I was little I stepped on a fat spider and hundreds of babies came pouring out because it must have been carrying an egg sack. I must have learned my lesson because now I don't go anywhere near them.

I'm terrified of just about any size or species of spider.

I've never seen one outside of an aquarium but I don't like scorpions either and I know why. They're another class of arachnids. They movie in a similar way to spiders.

Thankfully, I live in the Hudson Valley and there are no native scorpions here. At least I that's what I thought.

I saw a post on Facebook yesterday from a woman in Sullivan County who said she saw this thing in her house and wanted to know what it was.

Credit: Donna Naumann Wolfaardt

Most people and even myself believed it was a strange tick. Some people managed to come forward and accurately answer the question.

Apparently they are called pseudoscorpions. They are about the size of a thumbnail and they are native to New York. They have venom glands that help them capture prey.

They aren't scorpions in the traditional sense but they are arachnids and have similarities.

[video width="368" height="656" mp4="https://townsquare.media/site/704/files/2021/06/attachment-video-1624540603.mp4"][/video]