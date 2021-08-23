These Counties, ZIP Codes in New York Have Highest COVID Rates

Health officials are now very worried about 60 counties and over 100 ZIP codes across the Hudson Valley and New York State where COVID rates are extremely high.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo is concerned COVID is spreading across New York State but adds his staff has pinpointed 117 ZIP codes across New York where COVID is spreading more rapidly.

In these 117 ZIP codes, new positives per capita are above the statewide average and the vaccination rate is below the statewide average, according to Cuomo.

In the Hudson Valley, a graphic showed during Cuomo's press conference pinpointed the following ZIP codes with high COVID-19 transmission rates

12540 - Dutchess County

10930- Orange County

10940- Orange County

10992- Orange County

12058- Greene County

12083- Greene County

10705 - Westchester County

10507- Westchester County

10703- Westchester County

10547- Westchester County

10595- Westchester County

10704- Westchester County

10986- Rockland County

10993- Rockland County

10980- Rockland County

The majority of the ZIP codes are in New York City. 71 ZIP codes, or 61 percent, are in New York City, primarily in the Bronx, Brooklyn and Staten Island.

Gov. Cuomo/Twitter

According to Cuomo, 21 ZIP codes, or 18 percent, are among the 117 ZIP codes. Concerning areas of Long Island include Riverhead, Wyandanch, Elmont, and Calverton.

Gov. Cuomo/Twitter

The rest of the concerning ZIP codes in New York are below:

12158- Albany County

12815- Warren County

13131- Oswego County

13040- Cortlandt County

14608- Monroe County

13308- Oneida County

12883- Essex County

13733- Chenango County

14215- Erie County

14770- Cattaraugus County

The CDC recommends fully vaccinated New Yorkers start wearing masks indoors again, in places where the transmission rate of COVID is high or substantial.

As a state, the CDC says New York has "High" levels of COVID transmission. The CDC deems the infection rate is "High" or "Substantial" when there are 50 cases per 100,000 people over a seven-day period, or when the positivity rate is higher than five percent.

The CDC believes Orange, Ulster, Putnam, Dutchess, Sullivan, Rockland and Westchester Columbia counties have "High" transmission.

Below are the counties are New York the CDC deems to have "High" or "Substantial" COVID infection rates:

Albany County

Bronx County

Broome County

Cattaraugus County

Cayuga County

Chautauqua County

Chemung County

Chenango County

Columbia County

Cortland County

Delaware County

Dutchess County

Erie County

Essex County

Franklin County

Fulton County

Genesee County

Greene County

Hamilton County

Herkimer County

Jefferson County

Kings County (Brooklyn)

Lewis County

Livingston County

Madison County

Monroe County

Montgomery County

Nassau County

New York County (Manhattan)

Niagara County

Oneida County

Onondaga County

Ontario County

Orange County

Orleans County

Oswego County

Otsego County

Putnam County

Queens County

Rensselaer County

Richmond County (Staten Island)

Rockland County

Saint Lawrence County

Saratoga County

Schenectady County

Schoharie County

Seneca County

Steuben County

Suffolk County

Sullivan County

Schuyler County

Tioga County

Tompkins County

Ulster County

Warren County

Washington County

Wayne County

Westchester County

Wyoming County

Yates County

Allegany County and Clinton counties are the only counties in New York without "High" or "Substantial" COVID rates, according to the CDC. Both counties have "Moderate" transmission.

