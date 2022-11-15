Once Forgotten Historic Hudson Valley Theater Set to Open

With only two months left in 2022, Hudson Valley residents are already thinking ahead. It could be in regard to their travel plans for the new year, a brand new start in their life or a change of location.

Others have big changes in mind when it comes to the new year. Local residents are excited about the news.

The Village of Liberty Theater Made An Announcement on Facebook

The caption from the post was provided as,

"Our progress has been slow but big things are on the horizon. Please continue to follow along as we return the Liberty Theater to all its glory!"

Sullivan County, NY Residents Shared Their Opinion About The Renovation

On social media, residents were sharing their reactions to the news of the historic theater opening. Local residents hope that this renovation brings positive change and life to this area.

Comments such as:

"We are soooo ready...can't wait" "Wow I remember seeing “Bruce almighty” here almost 20 years ago" "Can’t wait … this will hopefully be the beginning of a renewal of Main Street !"

Cinema Treasures Provided Information About This Historic Hudson Valley Theater



According to Cinema Treasures,

"The Liberty Theatre was opened prior to 1924. It was tripled in 1975 and closed in 2005. Renovations began in 2021 with a view to reopening in 2023."

With its opening during the Roaring Twenties, it must have been exciting to have this theater in the Village of Liberty.

Sullivan County Catskills Provided Information About The Theaters Budget



According to Sullivan County Catskills,

"The Village of Liberty was awarded $1 million to support the continued restoration of the former Liberty Theater at the corner of South Main and John streets. An important anchor project in the revitalization of downtown Liberty’s historic core, the restored theater is expected to feature music and live performances, as well as feature films. Additional retail and commercial office space will also be integrated into the final project.

One Of Three Grants Are Expected To Be Received By Sullivan County, NY

Sullivan County Catskills also explains,

The Liberty Theater has long been a fixture of downtown Liberty and may once again define the business district’s aesthetic, thanks in part to a million-dollar grant from the Restore NY program – one of three such grants coming to Sullivan County."

It'll be great that there will be entertainment available to those who want to experience it but most importantly, for local residents to enjoy. Hopefully, it brings more businesses and helps this Sullivan County, NY village come to life.

When was the last time that you were at a theater? Where was it? Share with us below.

