The Woodstock Film Festival 2020 Coming to Poughkeepsie

The Woodstock Film Festival has announced that due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, they will be holding the festival in area drive-ins and online.

This decision was made so that everyone including, filmmakers, audiences, staff, and volunteers will be able to experience this year's film festival safely while enjoying the high-quality films and friendly environment the festival is known to offer.

Woodstock Film Festival Co-Founder and Executive Director Meira Blaustein said:

We are all going through challenging times, and challenging times call for innovative approaches. I am thankful that recent advances in contemporary technology, along with the reinvigorated nostalgia for the classic American drive-in have made it possible for us to continue supporting outstanding independent cinema while offering new and returning audiences alike the opportunity to experience excellent films in safety and comfort.

Following its special summer screenings at the Greenville Drive-In Outdoor Cinema in Greenville, N.Y., the festival plans to exhibit a full line-up of films at Greenville and other area drive-ins including the Overlook Drive-In in Poughkeepsie, with some events planned in Woodstock as well.

For those who don't want to leave their homes, the festival will offer a full selection of films that can be watched online, accompanied by Q&A sessions with the filmmakers.

Individual tickets for films and events at the drive-ins and online will be made available in the beginning of September, while passes for either the full online film portion of the festival, the full online panel series, or both, can be purchased online.