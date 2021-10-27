The Salvation Army Hudson Valley Needs This From You Right Now

Do you hear the words "Salvation Army" and think to yourself 'the people with the kettles at Christmas' or that really cool thrift store? We always used to call it "Uncle Sal's" and somehow we could walk in there during high school or college with less than $20 and leave feeling like we had just been able to purchase thousands of dollars worth of items.

So what, at this time of year, does that Salvation Army, New York need? Well, it isn't anything to do with bell ringers and red kettles (yet, but they would love to let you know how to volunteer for that any time of the year) according to their website, they are in desperate need of new or gently used clothing.

So what happens when you donate your clothing to a place like the Salvation Army? What happens to it? In most cases, they sell those items in their thrift stores. That money, inturn is then used to fund their programs. From their website:

And the proceeds are used to fund our Adult Rehabilitation Centers, where those struggling with drugs and alcohol find help, hope, and a second chance at life.

While clothing helps persons who have also been displaced from their homes, because of fire or flooding, it might surprise you to know that the following (after clothing) are the most donated items to charity, in general:

furniture

cars

appliances

boats. Yes, this surprised me too, but boats and cars do not need to be in working condition for you to donate them.

If you do make a donation to any not-for-profit organization, keep in mind that you are entitled to a tax donation letter, showing the value of the items that you donated. In most cases you donate all or a portion of that amount.

