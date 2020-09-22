The Run Wild Virtual 5K For Hudson Highlands Nature Museum

Here's a chance for you to get a little exercise on your time at the place of your choosing and all for a great cause. It's the Run Wild Meadows and Trails Virtual 5K to benefit the Hudson Highlands Nature Museum in Cornwall.

The Run Wild 5K can be completed in your own neighborhood, at a local park, or even a treadmill at home or at the gym. You can also run HHNM’s official 5K trail at the Outdoor Discovery Center at the museum. No matter where you run, you’re supporting programs that support our mission to create the next generation of environmental stewards.

Complete your 5K any time between Saturday, Oct.17 and Sunday, Oct. 25. You choose the place. You choose the time. Run or walk from anywhere in the world. You may also run on HHNM’s official 5K course trail at the Outdoor Discovery Center on October 17, 18, 24 and 25.

The Run Wild Meadows and Trails Virtual 5K is a great way to get out there with your family to enjoy the cooler fall temps, all while supporting the Nature Museum. Participants will receive a race t-shirt and a unique finishers medal which will arrive by mail after the race. For registration fees and more information, visit the facebook event page.