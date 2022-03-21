Led Zeppelin tribute The Prezence will perform a rescheduled show in April at Sugar Loaf Performing Arts Center.

Originally scheduled for March 12 but postponed due to a winter storm in the area, The Prezence will now bring their Led Zeppelin show to Sugar Loaf Performing Arts Center on Saturday night, April 16. The Prezence is an authentic, accurate, musical experience of Led Zeppelin based out of New York that was founded by drummer Sal Dameo back in 2008. The band has become a National act, performing at great venues all over, and recently announced that they have completed taping for a much anticipated new tv series called "The Clash of the Tributes".

The Prezence is made up of 4 talented musicians: Hudson Valley native Kevin Slover on guitar (Jimmy Page), singer Chris O'Loughlin from Brooklyn, NY (Robert Plant), Sal Dameo from Brooklyn, NY on drums (John Bonham) and Ted Chmura from Springfield, MA on bass (John Paul Jones). The four members of the band are committed wholly to recreating the sights and sounds of a Led Zeppelin concert experience for the fans who come out to see them.

You'll wanna get out to the beautiful Sugar Loaf Performing Arts Center on Saturday night, April 16 to "Get the Led Out" and experience this amazing Led Zeppelin show from The Prezence. Doors open at 7pm, showtime 7:30pm. Check out the Sugar Loaf Performing Arts Center website here for tickets and info. Gonna be a great night this Saturday in Sugar Loaf! Check out video below of The Prezence performing live.