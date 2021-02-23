Pandemic Log, Day: I lost track, it seems as though I've entered I weird point where the pandemic has changed me. Whether it's for the better remains to be seen.

At this point of the pandemic, I honestly don't know what to think anymore. One mask apparently isn't enough anymore, we must still social distance and all that hoopla. I get it, but at this point, we're almost a year into this strange new way of life and it has had its effects on me.

I feel like I've reached a point of not caring. Like, I literally could care less about certain things that at one point were important. I've adapted to this new life of being home, going to work, going home, maybe a stop a the store, and repeat. I don't even know how I'll react when life returns to what we know as normal. I feel like I've been stuck in this bubble so long I'm comfortable.

I feel bad for my kids and the lack of social interaction they have and how that will affect them moving forward. Even when we're allowed to do the things we used to take advantage of, I feel there will be a lot of hesitation, not only from me but from many people. The pandemic has made me more of a sheltered person, which I'm typically not used to being. I feel like I have conformed to this new life and the longer this goes on, the more I accept it.

Have you felt the effects of the pandemic? Leave your comments below.