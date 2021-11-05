The Odds of Being a Victim of Violent Crime in Newburgh, New York

We hear that Newburgh is dangerous but what are the chances of a crime happening to you while you are there? Here are the disturbing odds broken down for you.

When I decided to move to the Hudson Valley about 4 years ago I didn't know much about the area. How could you know everything? If you're desperate for an apartment you can't be too picky. My search began with the City of Newburgh, New York.

Some strongly advocated that I look for a different city to live in.

I soon learned that The City of Newburgh has quite the negative reputation for being a hotbed for violent crime. In fact, a lot of people believe this and say it quite regularly.

I've always wondered how a city with such beauty can be so tarnished.

Are people justified in preaching about Newburgh's rate of crime and violence? Just how bad is it?

What are the odds of a violent or property crime happening to you while in Newburgh, New York.

Here are the numbers broken down.

According to Neighborhood Scout, the crime rate in Newburgh is much higher than that the average across the country. They ranked Newburgh, New York as being the 36th most dangerous city in America for 2021. That number is just one step below Compton, California.

They found that Newburgh has one of the most violent cities for its size. Their data shows that you have a 1 in 41 chance of having a property crime like theft, arson or vandalism committed against you. They also claim you have a 1 in 87 chance of having a violent crime like murder, assault or rape committed against you

According to Neighborhood Scout, you have a combined 1 in 28 chance of becoming a victim of either a property crime or violent crime while in Newburgh, New York.

Stay safe.

