This Museum is Believed To Be The Most Haunted Place in New York

If you're like me you are sucker for checking out any place that is haunted or is even rumored to be haunted. Have you been to this place? It's rumored to be New York's most haunted location.

This quiet little place might look like your grandma's house but if you visit there's a good chance you'll see more than cookies and old television show re runs. You might see an entity or two.

May 3 is National Paranormal Day and many Americans have a strange obsession with searching for ghosts. If we're not experiencing paranormal activity ourselves there's a good chance we're listening to a podcast or watching a televisions show or movies documenting someone else's.

Today inspired me to check out some of the most haunted places to visit in New York State.

According to Time Out, the three most haunted places in our state.

3. The Amityville Horror House

The house was the scene where Ronald DeFeo murdered his entire family in the mid 70's. The house is believed to hold spirits that may have possessed Ronald. The story has been made into a book as well as several films.

2. Iron Island Museum in Buffalo, New York

The former church / funeral home has become a haven for spirits and the supernatural. This place has even been investigated on the popular show, Ghost Hunters. Several EVP readings have been picked up and documented on their website. Is it really haunted? That's for you to decide.

1. Palmyra Historical Museum

Ghost hunters and paranormal researchers flock to Palmyra, New York to check out this museum that supposedly has a hotbed of activity. Many people report hearing strange noises and seeing ghosts. There are pictures posted by guests with 'orbs' floating in every picture. You can even take a haunted tour of the museum as well.

