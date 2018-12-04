It hasn't been easy getting the first ever LaGrange Holiday Festival of Lights Parade scheduled, with the crazy weather and all, but it's really happening this Saturday, Dec. 8. It's going to be a great inaugural parade, with many more to follow, no doubt.

The Festival of Lights Parade will line up at 5:30 pm, and kicks off at 6:30 pm. The route of the parade will be the Route 55 business corridor, moving westbound, starting at Arlington High School ending at Freedom Road. There will be floats, and businesses, and all sorts of fun for the whole family. It's a great way to spread holiday cheer and community spirit.