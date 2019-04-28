You might not want to put away your jackets just yet. You also might want to hang on to your umbrellas as we enter the final days of April.

Sunday night is going to get chilly, enough so that a Frost Advisory will go into effect Monday morning from 5 a.m. till 8 a.m. Lows Sunday night will dip into the low 30s. The sun will return Monday for a brief period as highs will stay in the 50s.

Then the chance of rain returns. Tuesday through Friday will see warmer weather, with highs in the 60s with a chance for showers each day. Lows will remain in the mid to upper 40s with a continued chance for rain.

We might get lucky and see the sun again by this Saturday with partly sunny skies, and highs in the 60s for the first weekend of May.

Have a great week

