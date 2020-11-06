‘The Best Mexican Restaurant And Food In Town’ Is Opening, Hiring

A new restaurant in the Hudson Valley that claims to make "the best Mexican food" is opening.

On Thursday, Casa Vallarta in Lake Katrine announced the restaurant is going to open on Saturday, Nov. 7.

"Grand opening this Saturday, November 7th!!! The wait is over Amigos!!! The best Mexican Restaurant and food in town, we are waiting for you this Saturday at our grand opening," Casa Vallarta - Lake Katrine NY wrote on Facebook.

In other Facebook posts this week the eatery announced it has positions available for dishwasher and kitchen staff which pays $13 to $16 dollars an hour plus bartender positions that pay $7.85 an hour plus tips.

Casa Vallarta has another Hudson Valley location in Poughkeepsie. There are four other locations in Massachautes.

"All 6 locations of Casa Vallarta are family owned and operated. We take pride in sharing with you our festive heritage and authentic Mexican styled foods from the port of Puerto Vallarta, Mexico on the Pacific Ocean coast," the eatery writes on its website.

The opening of a new restaurant is welcome news for Hudson Valley residents as Hudson Valley Post has reported on a number of recent closings. On Monday, the owners of the White Wolf Restaurant in Napanoch announced plans to close for good on Sunday, Nov. 29. While the only Dunkin' in Beacon closed for good around Halloween.