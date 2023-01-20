In the late 1800s and well into the 1900s there were several psychiatric hospitals around New York State with a notable one opening in the Hudson Valley. Over those years people would check in to these facilities, willingly and sometimes unwillingly, for treatment for a variety of conditions. Depression, schizophrenia and even homosexuality could have an individual admitted and some never left.

One of the most iconic psychiatric hospitals in New York State was a mammoth structure sitting on nearly 300 acres in Poughkeepsie called the Hudson River State Hospital. Abandoned since 2003, much of the campus has been dismantled. Let's take you inside before the demolition.

Get our free mobile app

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property.

The imposing structure known as Hudson River State Hospital is less imposing today as much of the complex has been demolished since it was abandoned in 2003. Prior to the demolition a group of urban explorers took their chances and entered the buildings to capture what they could see.

YouTube.com- Riddim Ryder YouTube.com- Riddim Ryder loading...

A portion of the former hospital location has already been turned into a shopping plaza with plans to renovate the main 'Kirkbride Building'. Prior to demolition, there were several buildings that included an activity center with a swimming pool, theatre, and bowling alley.

SEE ALSO: 6 Hudson Valley Hikes That Lead to Abandoned Ruins

The Hudson River State Hospital also had male and female wings as well as its own morgue, powerhouse and 2 churches. Ryon House, which opened in the 1930s and was home to violent and criminally insane patients. This building no longer stands.

Abandoned Hudson River State Hospital This former psychiatric hospital in Poughkeepsie, NY is a shell of what it once was. Many of the structures have been demolished but these pictures will give you a glimpse into the past.

Abandoned Willard State Hospital Hospital for the Chronically Insane in Ovid, NY. Why are there unmarked graves on the property and why were there over 400 suitcases left behind once the hospital closed? Let's find out.