The #2 Richest Town in the U.S. Is in the Lower Hudson Valley

The Hudson Valley has some serious cash, and now we know how much.

If you live in the Hudson Valley, you know that it's expensive to live here. And for you to afford an expensive region, you need to make a lot of money. Obviously, some areas have a higher cost of living than others. For instance, Westchester is a very expensive county to live in. One town in Westchester is actually the second richest in the U.S. based on average annual household income.

According to Guest of a Guest, Scarsdale was ranked the second richest town in the U.S. with an average annual income of $452,041. Scarsdale is right behind Atherton, CA where the average annual income is $525,324. The rankings were done by Bloomberg and Scarsdale has remained the #2 town since 2019.

Other lower Hudson Valley towns made the list of the richest towns in the U.S. too, according to Bloomberg. Larchmont in Westchester County ranked as #15 with an average annual income of $234,835. Greenville, in the northern area of Greene County, ranked #26 with an average income of $297,128. Rye of Westchester County was named the #27 richest town in the U.S. with an average annual income of $297,011.