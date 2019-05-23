Shooting is now underway on Christopher Nolan’s next movie, which finally has an official title: Tenet. A press release also reveals the first details about the plot (or at least the genre) and confirms the cast along with Nolan’s collaborators.

Here’s what it says:

Tenet, which is being filmed on location across seven countries, is an action epic evolving from the world of international espionage. Nolan is directing from his own original screenplay, utilizing a mixture of IMAX and 70mm film to bring the story to the screen. The international ensemble cast is led by John David Washington and also stars Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Dimple Kapadia, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Clemence Poesy, with Michael Caine and Kenneth Branagh.

The cinematographer on the film is Hoyte Van Hoytema, who shot Nolan’s Interstellar and Dunkirk. And the description of an “action epic evolving from the world of international espionage” sounds an awful lot like Inception, which blended spy stories with trippy dream logic and imagery. Another movie of a similar flavor, with that incredible cast, from Christopher Nolan. How can you not be excited for this one?

In case you’re not familiar with the word, a tenet is “a principle or belief, especially one of the main principles of a religion or philosophy.” There’s a lot of places you could go with an action spy epic about principles or philosophies. We’ll find out exactly where and why when Tenet opens in theaters on July 17, 2020.