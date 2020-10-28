With both Halloween and the presidential election fast approaching, Tenacious D found the perfect cover to tie it all together. The duo of Jack Black and Kyle Gass invited a few fellow musicians and celebs to join them in recreating the classic Rocky Horror Picture Show favorite, "Time Warp," with a little twist on the lyrics.

The D don't specifically share their political leanings, but do give a pretty overt hint, altering the lyrics to suggest the importance of jumping to the left and NOT stepping to the right. This comes as members of the original Rocky Horror Picture Show cast have reunited for an upcoming Halloween night livestream to help fundraise for the Democratic party in the swing state of Wisconsin.

As for Tenacious D's cover, there's a few notable Democratic politicians joining in the fun. Recent presidential candidates Elizabeth Warren and Mayor Pete Buttigieg join original Rocky Horror Picture Show cast member Susan Sarandon, Sarah Silverman, John Waters, Jamie Lee Curtis, Karen O, Reggie Watts, Ezra Miller, Ilana Glazer, Phoebe Bridgers, John Heilemann, George Takei, Eric Andre, King Princess, Michael Peña and Peaches in the video.

You can watch the clip below and stream the song via Spotify. In addition, a limited edition vinyl single will be made available via the band's webstore with proceeds going to Rock the Vote.

