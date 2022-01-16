Time flies and in some ways 2012 feels like forever ago while other things feel like they just happened yesterday. But as 2022 begins, this feels like a good time to reflect on which rock and metal albums are officially turning 10 years old this year.

A decade ago, "Gangnam Style," Fifty Shades of Grey and Disney's purchase of LucasFilm were dominating national headlines. But in the rock and metal world, there were few as ambitious as Green Day in 2012, who released three albums over three months to end the year. Also feeling ambitious were Stone Sour who issued the first of two House of Gold and Bones albums in 2012.

It was a great year for rock's elder statesmen as Van Halen, KISS and Rush all had new albums. Soundgarden reunited and released a new album while Woods of Ypres would release their final effort. 2012 was also a year that saw bands such as Baroness, Gojira, Halestorm and In This Moment take major steps forward in their respective careers.

So join us as we'll take you back in time a full decade and revisit these 50 Rock + Metal Albums Turning 10 in 2022.

50 Rock + Metal Albums Turning 10 in 2022 A decade has passed since these albums first graced our ears.