Taylor Hawkins + Ringo Starr Featured in ‘Let There Be Drums!’ Documentary

Legendary drummers Taylor Hawkins and Ringo Starr are set to be in a new documentary Let There Be Drums!. The upcoming film "examines the essential roles drumming plays in great bands and how music passes from generation to generation" according to Deadline.

The Foo Fighters and Beatles musicians are just a few drummers that will be featured in the documentary, directed by the son of The Grateful Dead drummer Bill Kreuztmann. Let There Be Drums! will feature drummers such as the Red Hot Chili Pepper's Chad Smith, former Guns N' Roses member Matt Sorum, Jane's Addiction's Stephen Perkins and The Police's Stewart Copeland.

One of Hawkins' last interviews will be featured in the documentary.

According to NME, Justin Kreuztmann says the idea "started on Christmas Day, 1977 when I was given a Super-8 film camera. The first home movies I filmed were of my Dad onstage at Winterland in San Francisco. They were shot from my perspective, sitting right behind him on the drum riser so he could keep an eye on me during the Grateful Dead's performances. Drums, and the drummers that play them, have been a major component of my entire life."

The reason behind the Grateful Dead drummer's son creating the documentary Let There Be Drums! is "to talk to the world's most influential drummers in hopes of better understanding his father and the instrument that defined his life."

According to Louder Sound, the documentary is being produced by the same company (AOMA Sunshine Films) that produced the Grateful Dead documentary Long Strange Trip. The documentary Let There Be Drums! is set to be released on Oct. 28.