The Best Tattoo Removal in the Hudson Valley

"Why would you get that tattooed on your body, don't you know it's permanent?!" Not quite. Maybe you thought you'd love Lisa forever, or that a bit of tasteful tribal ink on your lower back was the peak of class... but times change. Luckily, tattoo removal technology has only gotten better, and there are several places to check out if you no longer want that Tweety Bird tat on your calf.

Tattoo Removal in the Hudson Valley, NY

This search was inspired by my wife. She has several tattoos in public areas of her body (sorry, that was the weirdest way of saying she has some small designs on both of her wrists) that she feels she's outgrown. The "what's the significance of your tattoo?" question gets even more annoying when you don't even want them on your body anymore. While there's only one specific tattoo removal business in our area, many medical spas and cosmetic surgery business offer services as well. Here are the best options for tattoo removal in the Hudson Valley.

Google Google loading...

Dr. Fugo Plastic Surgery in New Windsor, NY

Sure, the main part of this business seems to deal with liposuction and implants, amongst other cosmetic surgery options, but they also offer tattoo removal. Dr. Fugo uses the patented "PicoSure" laser to remove your impulse-ink. They office also has a 4.8-star rating from over 50 reviews on Google.

revolutionesthetics.com revolutionesthetics.com loading...

Revolution Esthetics Med Spa in Middletown, NY

Another business that focusses primarily on different cosmetic procedures, they also offer tattoo removal services for small tattoos. Their online menu lists a 20 minute removal session at $125 (hey, no one said mixing mistakes would be cheap).

Google Google loading...

Derma Laser Center Inc in Poughkeepsie, NY

Derma Laser Center is a 2022 Hudson Valley Magazine Best of the Hudson Valley winner. In addition to hair removal and facials, they also offer tattoo removal. Derma Laser Center advertises that they use the "gold standard Q-Switch laser" for removal and recommends multiple sessions. They have a 5-star Google rating from 8 customer reviews.

removery.com removery.com loading...

Removery Tattoo Removal & Fading in Hyde Park, NY

As the name suggests, this business specifically focusses on tattoo removal. They've been so successful that it's become a franchise, with locations all across the country. Their 4.9-star rating on Google for their Hyde Park location comes from an impressive 119 reviews. Get your estimate here.

Want to celebrate your new ink freedom? Check out some of the best underrated bars in Poughkeepsie below, and keep scrolling to check out an amazing church for sale that has been converted into an incredible bar and restaurant.

Poughkeepsie, New York's 7 Underrated Bars