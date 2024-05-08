9 of the Most Random World Records Set in New York

New York is one of the most recognizable places on the planet, so it's only fitting that the state holds a number of various World Records.

According to the World Record Academy, New York State is currently home to 27 different World Records. Many of New York's World Records revolve around commerce and storefronts and many of them can be found in New York City.

New York State's World Record Titles

Some of New York State's world records are pretty unsurprising. New York is home to the largest stock exchange in the world - The New York Stock Exchange in lower Manhattan.

New York State also holds the record for hosting the largest marathon in the World, the New York City Marathon. People travel from all over the world to compete in the coveted race every single year. On average the race is made up of over 50,000 runners.

Nearly 100,000 people apply to run in the New York City Marathon each year, meaning only about half of all applicants get the opportunity to race the iconic 26.2-mile race.

Random World Records Set in New York State

New York is home to some pretty random world records too - categories you wouldn't even think were tracked on a global scale. New York holds the title of having the world's largest LEGOLAND Resort.

Get our free mobile app

Located in the Hudson Valley right in Goshen, this LEGOLAND is 150 acres large and holds over 15,000 Lego models that visitors can enjoy.

SEE ALSO: 8 Amazing Guinness World Records Set in the Hudson Valley

While this record seems a little random, there are actually 10 different LEGOLAND locations worldwide including parks in Japan, Germany, Malaysia, and Dubai.

One of the most recent records set in New York involves a giant Hot Dog and Times Square. You can find out what that’s all about here: Record Breaking Weiner Turns Up in New York City

Below are 9 of the most random world record titles that New York has to its name:

New York's Most Random World Records New York State is known for so many great things. But did you know New York holds some pretty crazy and totally random world records? Here's a taste: Gallery Credit: Arianne Rogers