Target Site Crashes in Hudson Valley During Busiest Shopping Week

Hudson Valley shoppers hoping to pick up some last-minute holiday gifts were out of luck this weekend.

On Friday, Target appeared to have a catastrophic breakdown on its app and website, appearing to delete orders from Hudson Valley customers' accounts. Orders made through Target's electronic portals completely disappeared, leaving shoppers confused and irate.f

Items purchased for pickup at Target stores in Poughkeepsie, Newburgh, Middletown, Monroe and Kingston completely disappeared from customers' order history even though payment was accepted and credit cards were charged.

Users say they were unable to see any history of their order, even though they had paid for the items.

A message posted from the retailer on Friday afternoon indicated that there was a problem with its "digital experience." Target apologized for the issue and assured customers that the glitch did not affect in-store purchases.

While the posting promised to update shoppers when the disruption was fixed, no further updates were give as on Monday morning.

While some shoppers have reported that things are back to normal, others still have orders that are stuck on "processing." The order shown below was placed on Thursday, but as of Monday was still not updated with any new information.

Target has been struggling for the past four years as its watched sales flatline. The company cut its full-year profit guidance last month and announced that it would be cutting 8% of its workforce.

The company has been criticized for poor management, messy stores and a bungled reversal of its DEI policies that has created a backlash against the brand from some of its core customers.

Target has been working on a recovery plan that includes better customer service. Aside from instituting new policies, including a controversial "10-foot rule" for customers, Target is banking on a successful holiday shopping season to help pull it out of a losing streak. It's unclear just how much this latest issue has affected sales heading into Christmas week.