Target Announces Major Change In New York That Angers Many

Many are annoyed Target confirmed a major change that will cost New York shoppers more money.

Target is now charging for bags for some customers

Target Will Charge For Some Bags In New York State

Target is now charging for bags if you order a Drive Up or Order Pickup order, the company confirmed on its website.

The Target website doesn't state how much the company will charge for bags. Newsbreak reports Target will charge $1 per bag!

Customers Angry With Target's New Bag Policy

Many customers were disappointed to learn about Target's plan to charge for bags.

"I already have quit shopping @Walmart because of this bag nonsense," another person tweeted. "Looks like @target gets added to my do-not-shop list!!!!"

