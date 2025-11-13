Hudson Valley Customers Have Chance to Get $500 in Gas

One Hudson Valley gas station is giving customers a chance to fill up their tanks just when they need it the most.

The Boris Show on 101.5 WPDH will be hosting its annual "Tanks-giving Food Drive" and incentivizing listeners to help out their neighbors by giving them the chance to win a $500 gas card.

This year, more than ever, your food donations are in high demand. With tariffs, inflation and the recent shutdown driving up prices even higher, the food bank is being stretched to the limit.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Once again, the WPDH morning show is inviting listeners to drop by their live broadcast and donate non-perishable food items or cash to the Food Bank of the Hudson Valley. The Tanks-giving event will benefit families throughout the Mid-Hudson Region.

Everyone who visits the live broadcast can make their donation live on the air or to one of the volunteers and instantly enter to win the grand prize of a $500 gas card.

Where is This Year's Tanksgiving Food Drive?

You can drop off your non-perishable food items and cash donations during the Boris Show's live broadcast on Thursday, November 20. The show will begin at 6am at the Shell Express Foam & Wash on Route 9 in Poughkeepsie across from the Poughkeepsie Galleria.

Everyone who shows up will be entered to win prizes, including the $500 gas card. The grand prize winner will be announced during the Boris Show's signoff just before 10am.

WPDH WPDH loading...

What to Donate to the Food Bank of the Hudson Valley

Your donation will go towards helping families throughout the Hudson Valley who are struggling to put food on the table. Cash donations will allow the Food Bank of the Hudson Valley to purchase meals at a deeply reduced rate. Every $1 donated provides up to four meals to people in need throughout six counties of the Hudson Valley.

Of course, non-perishable food items will also be collected. Below is a list of some of the most requested items by the food bank.