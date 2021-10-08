Take A FREE Snowmobile Safety Course Offered in Greene County

Snow will be here before you know it, there I said it, before it lands, get yourself and your kids ready for snowmobiling.

Once you get past the fact that snow is coming soon, we encourage you to focus on some of the fun thigs we can all do when it does finally happen. In the Hudson Valley and surrounding areas, we have so many different activities that can make winter more fun.

We have skiing, sledding, snow shoeing, and of course we have a ton of great land to snowmobile on. Snowmobiling is one of my favorite things to do when it snows and if you have kids like I do and are interested in sharing your love for snowmobiling with them, this might be a great course to sign them up for.

According to the Greene County Sheriffs Office Facebook page, they are set to offer a snowmobile safety course for kids that are looking to "sled-up". Greene County Sheriff Peter Kusminsky announced that their office is sponsoring a New York State Young Operators and Adult Certification Course for snowmobiles.

The course is required for any snowmobilers aged 10-17, and is being offered for FREE on Saturday November 20th, at the Kiskatom Firehouse located at 4838 Route 32 in Catskill, New York. The course will start at 8:30 a.m. and run until 5 p.m.

The course is designed to show adult and young riders proper riding habits, safety equipment, and the laws and rules when trail riding snowmobiles. Training will be provided by instructors with over 60 years of snowmobiling experience.

If you would like more information, or would like to book a spot in the course for you or your children, the sheriffs office is asking you to contact them at 518-943-3300 ext. 501. On the day of the course they will be following all COVID-19 protocols.

Pizza and soda will be provided for FREE the day of the course.

