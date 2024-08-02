New news from the New Rochelle was just recently released regarding a 'shots fired' incident that occurred in New Rochelle earlier this week. New Rochelle police were quick in responding to the scene and equally as quick in apprehending a suspect.

New Rochelle Shooting Details

The incident in question took place during the late night hours on July 27 around 11pm in the area of 361 Main Street. Within minutes, calls were made to New Rochelle police with reports of shots fired, to which officers immidiately responded.

Shortly after officers were on the scene canvassing the area and gathering information. One particular vehicle caught officers attention as they watched it pull into the New Roc City lower parking garage from Harrison Street.

According to the press release from the New Rochelle Police Department, officers pursued the vehicle and detained the vehicles two occupants. The investigation continued while the passengers were detained, where investigators would find a single shell casing from a firearm near the lower parking lot.

Investigators also found a loaded firearm on Fountain Place near where the incident occurred. The shell casing found near the garage matched the firearm that was also found, the fire was described as a .380.

Shooting Details Continued

As the investigation continued, more information was gathered. From the press release officers gathered that the suspect fired the single shot from the area near the lower level of the parking garage towards the upper level of the parking garage.

This scenario was exceptionally more dangerous because at the time, a large group of people were congregating on the upper level of the parking garage. Detectives on scene piecing the story together continued to gather information which eventually lead to an arrest.

The arrest was for one of the suspects that officers had detained early. The suspect was the passenger in the vehicle and was identified as 37-year old Raymond Gilkes of New Rochelle.

Gilkes has been charged for the crime of Reckless Endangerment in the 1st degree, as well as Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 2nd degree. Both of the charges are felony offenses.

At this time, there is no word on when Gilkes is expected to appear in court. The press release concluded with a notice from the New Rochelle Police that anyone with information regarding this incident are encouraged to contact them. Their contact number is 914-654-2300

