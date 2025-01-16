A chaotic scene played out in Sullivan County over the past weekend when an altercation between three individuals escalated in severity and eventually lead to vehicular collision. At one point during the heated altercation a firearm was even brought into play bringing the exchange to an incredibly dangerous peak.

Road Rage and Gun Fire in Fremont

The incident in question took place during the afternoon of Sunday January 12, 2025 when New York State Police Officers from the Liberty barracks were called to the area of Warner Road in the town of Fremont, part of Sullivan County.

Canva, Google Maps Canva, Google Maps loading...

According to the report released by the New York State Police, officers responded to the incident at approximately 2:39pm. From the report an altercation both physical and verbal in nature transpired between three individuals. One individual was identified as 51-year old John Paterno of Callicoon, NY, the other individuals were identified as only a 26-year old male and 23-year old female.

Canva Canva loading...

A preliminary investigation by the State Police revealed that the three individuals engaged in the altercation with one another near Paterno's home residence, but it was not stated what specifically lead to the altercation starting in the first place. The dispute appeared to initially end when the parties separated and both the 26 and 23 year old's left the scene.

Canva Canva loading...

This was not the case though as it's stated in the report that the Paterno in his 2018 Ford Fusion followed the other individuals. The situation escalated in severity when Paterno armed with a handgun, fired multiple rounds at the victim's 2008 Honda CRV. This action then caused a collision between the two vehicles.

Suspect Arrested and Charged

Following the collision, the parties once again separated and police were called to the scene. Later on police would track down Paterno to his residence where he was then placed under arrest without incident.

Paterno was charged with the following crimes of...

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 2nd Degree (Class C felony)

Reckless Endangerment in the 1st Degree (Class D felony)

Criminal Mischief in the 3rd Degree (Class E felony)

Get our free mobile app

In addition, police would also locate the firearm that was used in the incident which was at Paterno's residence. Paterno would later be arraigned at the town of Liberty Court and afterward was remanded to the Sullivan County Jail.

Paterno is being held on $50,000 cash bail, $100,000 bond, or $250,000 partially secured bond. The press release concluded with a statement that Paterno was expected to be back in court on Wednesday January 15, 2025. No information on that appearance or whether or not it happened at all were provided in the release.

11 of New York's Most Wanted Criminals with Upstate Connections Below are individuals with ties to the Capital Region and Upstate New York. They have been designated as some of New York's Most Wanted Fugitives and should be considered ARMED and DANGEROUS.

Counties in New York With Most Vehicle vs. Animal Crashes