‘Superwoman’ Takes ‘Legendary’ Ride To Protect Hudson Valley, Upstate New York
A woman is getting praise for her "legendary" and "creative" way to get to work in the Hudson Valley to help out Upstate New York residents.
Before this week's big nor'easter all of the Hudson Valley, besides the extreme Lower Hudson Valley, was under a State of Emergency. In fact, the State of Emergency was issued for over half of New York State.
State Of Emergency For Albany, Broome, Cayuga, Chenango, Columbia, Cortland, Delaware, Dutchess, Essex, Fulton, Greene, Hamilton, Herkimer, Lewis, Madison, Montgomery, Oneida, Onondaga, Ontario, Orange, Oswego, Otsego, Putnam, Rensselaer, Saratoga, Schenectady, Schoharie, Schuyler, Seneca, Sullivan, Tioga, Tompkins, Ulster, Warren, Washington, Wayne, Yates counties
Empire State residents living in counties with the State of Emergency were told to stay home and not to drive.
"This storm will create hazardous road conditions through Wednesday morning, and I encourage New Yorkers in impacted regions to stay home and avoid any unnecessary travel to allow plow crews to do their job," New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said before the storm.
Travel bans were put in place on major highways in the New York State
Some Vehicles Banned On I-87, I-84, I-88, I-81, Route 17 In New York
The New York State Thruway banned all tandem and empty tractor-trailers from I-87 exit 17 (Newburgh - Scranton - I-84) to I-90 exit 36 (Watertown - Binghamton- I-81) and the length of the Berkshire Spur (I-87 exit 21B to the Massachusetts border).
New York State Police and NYSDOT issued the following commercial vehicle restrictions:
- I-84: Full length. No tandem or empty tractor trailers
- I-88: Full Length. No tandem or empty tractor trailers
- I-87 (Northway): Albany To Plattsburgh: No tandem or empty tractor trailers
- I-90: I-87 to Berkshire Spur: No tandem or empty tractor trailers
- I-81: PA Line to Syracuse: "Trucks Use Right Lane" advisory
- Route 17: Middletown to Binghamton: "Trucks Use Right Lane" advisory
Essential Workers In New York State Reported To Work In Nor'Easter
Despite the road closures and travel bans some New York State workers had to get to work. Workers deemed "essential."
On Tuesday, during the WPDH Boris and Robyn Morning Show, Boris and I joked about how stupid it felt to be forced to drive to work to tell everyone else how bad the roads are and to stay home.
I joked we are the lowest of the low when it comes to "essential" workers in New York State.
However, they are many real "essential" employees in the Empire State. Like people who work in healthcare.
Golden Hill Nursing & Rehab Center Employee Gets Creative In Drive To Kingston, New York
Some of these essential workers have to get resourceful when it comes to figuring out how to get to work.
Case in point an employee at the Golden Hill Nursing & Rehab Center in Kingston.
"It is the mission of Golden Hill to serve the residents of Kingston County through the provision of high quality, affordable and accessible health services," the Golden Hill Nursing & Rehab Center states on its website.
Zakirya B got very "creative" and road a snowmobile to work.
"When you have a staff members that does something legendary, she deserves a shout out! Thank you Zakirya B. for getting creative and getting to work to make sure she can take care of her residents!" the Golden Hill Nursing & Rehab Center wrote on Facebook while sharing a photo of Zakiraya getting to work.
Zakirya is getting tons of love on Faceook. One person commented and said she has a "heart of gold" while another said she's a "Superwoman"