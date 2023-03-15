Wait, When Does Turkey Season Begin in New York State?

**Updated 3/10/23***Most Hunters will say that there are two times of the year, which are 'the best' times of the year, the Spring hunting season and the Fall hunting season. While there are few things that you will need to do in advance of being able to go 'bag a bird' (we will touch base on what those things are in just a minute), when will you be able to go out and get those gobblers?

When does turkey season being in New York State?

Photo by Ashley Levinson on Unsplash

There are two turkey seasons each year in New York State, the Spring and the Fall. The Spring Season in New York State is essentially the month of May. May 1 through May 31, 2023. Hunters will be restricted to hunting no earlier than 30 minutes before sunrise until noon.

What do you need to do before you get your bow or your ammo and head out to your stand?

Photo by William Stark on Unsplash

Before you go hunting, you will need to make sure that you have your hunting permit that says you are hunting Turkeys, and you will also need your Turkey tags. For the Spring hunting season, you are limited to 2 turkey tags per hunter.

What happens after you get your Turkeys in New York State?

Congrats, you had a great day hunting, you are bringing something back. Remember that within 7 days. You can do the reporting via the website or by calling, 1-866-GAME-RPT (1-866-426-3778). If you don't report your turkeys, you could be liable for a $250 fine.

