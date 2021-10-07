Supermarket in Hudson Valley Will Close After Nearly 50 Years

The closing date for a long-time Hudson Valley supermarket has been extended. Unfortunately, the store is still leaving the region.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.

In late August, Hudson Valley Post reported ShopRite of Tallman on Route 59 in Rockland County was scheduled to close for good at the end of September.

"After 43 years, ShopRite of Tallman, NY located at 250 Rte. 59 has made the very difficult decision to close the store in late September of this year," ShopRite stated. "The Inserra Family owners and operators of the ShopRite of Tallman appreciates the loyalty of our customers and the dedication of our store associates who have worked hard to serve the community for the past four decades."

Google

The location has been open for 43 years. A reason for the closure wasn't announced. Workers will be able to transfer to other Shoprites in the region, officials say.

"We will be providing all associates the opportunity to transfer from the ShopRite of Tallman to positions in other nearby Inserra ShopRite Stores," ShopRite stated.

Despite the calendar turning to October, the supermarket remained open. To the delight of many shoppers. However, officials confirmed this week that will the store's closure has been delayed, the store is scheduled to close early next month.

"Our store will remain open until Monday, November 15th, and we will be receiving new product shipments daily," ShopRite of Tallman wrote on Facebook.

The only Newburgh in Shoprite officially closed around Sept. 18.

B Welbs

In late September, the Shoprite signs outside the building were removed.

B Welbs

Town of Newburgh Councilman Scott Manley said he spoke with Shoprite's VP of Operations who gave him a reason for the closure.

He explained to me the reasons and they were hoping to be in a new location by now. Long story on that, they were supposed to go into the new retail project across from the mall. Many of us know the reason why that development did not make it, not going to upset people on one of the reasons, but they know. The one saving grace is no employees are losing their jobs. Shop rite is in the same boat as many other employers, they are short employees, so everyone is offered a job at their choice of Shop Rites.

B Welbs

The supermarkets are two of over 70 Hudson Valley businesses that closed down recently. See the full list below:

Hudson Valley Says Goodbye To Over 70 Businesses

5 New York Schools Districts Ranked in Top 10 in America

Over 60 Children Have Recently Gone Missing From New York State

New York Counties With Highest, Lowest COVID Vaccine Rates

LOOK: Things from the year you were born that don't exist anymore The iconic (and at times silly) toys, technologies, and electronics have been usurped since their grand entrance, either by advances in technology or breakthroughs in common sense. See how many things on this list trigger childhood memories—and which ones were here and gone so fast you missed them entirely.