Multi-Million Dollar Statewide Funding for SUNY Campus Childcare Centers

In a release on Friday, March 11th, Governor Hochul announced a multi-million dollar initiative to expand and create high-quality child care centers across the statewide SUNY campuses, and also create training programs for child care professionals.

This funding is an important step toward my administration's goal of eliminating child care deserts across SUNY campuses statewide and adequately investing in our state's students, faculty, and working parents.

Statistics indicate that during the 2020-2021 academic year, the State University of New York, across the 46 campuses that have a child care center on-site, served 1,200 student parents with more than 4,000 child care spots. In addition to students, many SUNY child care centers are open to faculty, staff, state employees, and local community members.

Speaking from experience, as a staff member at SUNY New Paltz, I utilized the on-campus Children's Center for my own child prior to her beginning kindergarten. I can't say enough wonderful things about the care, compassion, and educational experiences that the center and program provided my daughter.

$4.5 Million in Funding for Expansion and Creation

According to Governor Hochul, the initiative will include the distribution of $4.5 million in state and federal funding to support the current centers, while also creating a program to train the next generation of child care professionals.

Additionally, it was announced that the Governor's Executive Budget includes $10.8 million to support the creation of additional child care centers on SUNY campuses. Currently, 46 of the 64 SUNYs across the state have centers on their campus.

Hudson Valley Funds Received

Dutchess Community College

Columbia Greene Community College

Hudson Valley Community College

SUNY New Paltz

SUNY Orange

SUNY Purchase

Rockland Community College

SUNY Ulster

Westchester Community College

A breakdown of the allocation of funds can be found here.

