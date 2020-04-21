Sullivan County Responds to Food Insecurity

As more New Yorkers encounter challenges associated with COVID-19, some brave individuals are stepping up to help friends and neighbors.

while wearing masks and gloves, Cornell Cooperative Extension Sullivan County (CCE) Program Managers are working together to ensure people stay fed despite kinks in the food supply chain and access to food during these social distancing times.

The team is delivering much-needed meals, hygiene products, and hope to thousands of residents on a weekly basis.

Jenny Chamberlain, chef and general manager of furthering processing at Hudson Valley Foie Gras. said:

The farm is forever grateful for the prompt outreach and delivery of food for our employees, most of which have families to feed during these difficult times. We are doing our best as a farm family to keep people safe, housed, and fed. We are comforted by the true community foundation in Sullivan County shown by these efforts and knowing, we are all in this together as we continue to work through this

Individuals or families in need can contact sullivan@cornell.edu or call (845) 596-0075. For urgent help contact

Sullivan County Emergency Community Assistance Center at 845-807-0925. Callers with health questions or concerns should call the Sullivan County Public Health Services’ hotline at 845-292-5910.

