Sullivan County Releases Map of COVID-19 Cases

Sullivan County joined other counties in the Hudson Valley and released a map of COVID-19 cases.

On Monday, Sullivan County released a map that officials say displays where Sullivan County residents who have tested positive for COVID-19 live.

"It does not provide information on where the virus was actually transmitted, and you should assume that you can contract the virus anywhere. The map is based on the total number of positive tests results recorded since the start of the pandemic," officials wrote on the county's website.

Live Updates: Coronavirus in the Hudson Valley

Rather than providing an actual number, Sullivan County released a range for each town.

"Ranges are provided instead of specific numbers to protect privacy for the low number of residents who have tested positive in many of the County’s zip codes," officials say.

Below is the updated information in Sullivan County:

Barryville: <10

Bethel: <10

Bloomingburg: 60+

Burlingham: <10

Callicoon: <10

Callicoon Center: <10

Claryville: <10

Cochecton: <10

Cuddebackville: <10

Eldred: <10

Fallsburg: 11-20

Ferndale: <10

Forestburgh: <10

Fremont Center: <10

Glen Spey: 11-20

Glen Wild: <10

Grahamsville: <10

Hankins: <10

Harris: <10

Highland Lake: <10

Hortonville: <10

Hurleyville: <10

Jeffersonville: <10

Kauneonga Lake: <10

Kenoza Lake: <10

Kiamesha Lake: <10

Lake Huntington: <10

Liberty: 60+

Livingston Manor: 11-20

Loch Sheldrake: <10

Long Eddy: <10

Mongaup Valley: <10

Monticello: 60+

Mountaindale: <10

Narrowsburg:<10

Neversink: <10

North Branch: <10

Obernberg: <10

Parksville: <10

Phillipsport: <10

Pond Eddy: <10

Rock Hill: 21-30

Roscoe: <10

Smallwood: <10

South Fallsburg: 31-40

Summitville: <10

Swan Lake: <10

Thompsonville: <10

Westbrookville: <10

White Lake: <10

White Sulphur Springs: <10

Woodbourne: 11-20

Woodridge: 11-20

Wurtsboro: 31-40

Youngsville: <10

Yulan: <10

Officials note there are positive cases in every town in Sullivan County.