A Part of Sullivan County Will Be Closing Down For Good

One area of the Hudson Valley will be saying goodbye to a restaurant that's been serving the community for 35 years.

It's always sad when a restaurant announces that they will be closing, especially one that has been around for a while. Having a business that's been around for 35 years is a huge accomplishment and it's something that should really be celebrated.

One Hudson Valley business will be closing their doors for good soon, but they leave behind a ton of memories and moments they've shared with the community.

What business in the Sullivan County will be closing down soon?

According to Facebook, Sal's Pizzeria & Restaurant in Jeffersonville will be closing for good. They posted a Facebook message that mentioned how

"it's with mixed emotions that we announce our retirement and permanent closure."

The post also mentioned how Sal's will cherish the moments they've spent together and how they feel blessed to have had such amazing customers.

When will Sal's Pizzeria & Restaurant in Jeffersonville be closing?

The post mentioned how they will close on February 29th, 2024. It also mentioned how once they close, Lorenzo's Bistro will be moving in and reopening starting in April of this year. So there's a silver lining, one business will be leaving, but another one will be coming in.

Sal's Pizzeria & Restaurant has received some pretty great reviews while it's been open:

"Ordered garlic knots and a large pizza with black olives and mushrooms. Just fantastic.

Have not had good garlic knots in years. Pizza was still warm by the time I got home."- Tabitha

"Delicious pizza. Price was great and cooked perfectly. Highly recommend."- Steven

"Sals pizza was the best tasting pizza I have had in a long time. really great service."-Phillip

"Another great meal by Josephine."-Tony

"Great ppl,great food and atmosphere...A great place for great pizza,stop by and try them out if you're around the area."-Joe

Thank you to Sal's Pizzeria & Restaurant in Jeffersonville for all you've done for the community. You will be missed, but we wish you the best of luck with retirement.

