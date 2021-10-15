New York Man Snaps Stunning Photos Of Powerful Northern Lights In The Adirondacks

A solar storm hit Earth and brought with it a spectacular light show in New York. In the Adirondacks, one photographer captured all of the magic.

Stunning Photos Of Powerful Northern Lights In The Adirondacks A solar storm hit Earth and brought with it a spectacular light show visible as far south as New York. In the Adirondacks, one photographer captured all of the magic.

Meet Patrick Bly. He's the man responsible for these amazing photos of the Northern Lights in the Adirondacks.



Breathtaking Pictures Captured From The Adirondack Railroad

Northern Lights In Old Forge It's not really common to see northern lights in Central New York, but photographer Kurt Gardner captured the beautiful conformation of them near Old Forge. We're usually too far south of the North Pole, but sometimes we get lucky. Auroras are caused by the Sun. The Sun is not only hot and bright, but it's also full of energy and small particles that fall toward Earth. NASA says the protective magnetic field around Earth shields us from most of the energy and particles, and we don't even notice them. The amount of energy the Sun sends, depends on the streaming solar wind and solar storms. During one kind of solar storm called a coronal mass ejection, the Sun expels a huge bubble of electrified gas that can travel through space at high speeds. When a solar storm comes toward us, some of the energy and small particles can travel down the magnetic field lines at the north and south poles into Earth's atmosphere. There, the particles interact with gases in our atmosphere resulting in beautiful displays of light in the sky. Oxygen gives off green and red light. Nitrogen glows blue and purple. [ NASA



Upstate New York Fall Foliage Trains

Here's more about the photos:

Meet Patrick Bly. He's the man responsible for these amazing photos of the Northern Lights in the Adirondacks.

I couldn’t believe my eyes.. I knew what I was watching before I even took my camera out. After snapping a couple shots and watching a huge meteor I ran back up to my dad’s place and woke him in the most lunatic fashion ever. After a slight panic thinking I had just burned my house down he threw his boots on and came down the road with me to watch the show."

Patrick tells us it was very important to check out the lights with his Dad.

After I got him I set up my tripod to take a bunch of exposures and we sat on the bed of my truck to watch the show. He had seen them before but not for many many years.. it sparked tons of old stories and so much appreciation for the moment"

You can check out even more of Patrick's work on his website and Instagram page.

More About Patrick

Patrick Bly is a published and award-winning nature photographer right out of Jay, New York. Patrick is very inspired with nature, and the beauty of the Adirondacks. If you look through his work, you’ll see the connection:

Patrick’s love for science can be found through his work, as he looks for connections between himself and the environment around him. Each image Patrick takes was captured through a feeling of intimacy, something about the scene that fascinated him with its surreal beauty. His hope is that you can feel something similar while browsing through his portfolio.

Patrick has been featured on covers and writes articles for magazines like LocalADK and DoNorth Magazine. He also joined the marketing team at Whiteface Mountain, home of the Winter Olympics, where he learned the ins and outs of content creation. His freelance work includes product, portrait, elopement, and commercial film.