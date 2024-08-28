String of Hudson Valley Motorcycle Accidents Continues with Fatal Crash in Rockland County

Over the course of recent months here in the Hudson Valley, local roads and highways have proven to be rather treacherous with number of vehicular accidents that have taken place. Many of the recent accidents have also involved some of the most vulnerable travelers, that being motorcyclists.

Unfortunately many of these recent incidents have also resulted in people losing their lives. That sadly was this case this past weekend with yet another fatal motorcycle accident, this one occurring in Rockland County.

Fatal Motorcycle Accident in Clarkstown

The details on this latest accident comes via a press release issued by the New York State Police. According to the press release, State Police were called to an area on on Interstate 87 near mile marker 18.5 in the Town of Clarkstown at approximately 11:26pm on Saturday August 24, 2024.

When State Police arrived on the scene they began their investigation into what caused the accident which involved a motorcyclist and another vehicle. State Police determined that the motorcyclist identified as 22-year old Michael A. DiPierno of Nyack was traveling northbound on I-87 at a "high rate of speed" which caused him to lose control and then striking a guardrail.

After DiPierno hit the guardrail, he was then struck by the other vehicle. DiPierno was pronounced deceased at the scene of the accident. State Police are still in the process of investigating the accident.

Dangerous Roads for Motorcyclists

As it was mentioned before there have been a number of fatal accidents in the Hudson Valley in recents months, with many of them involving motorcyclists. Just a couple weeks ago in neighboring Westchester County there was another fatal motorcycle accident involving a father and son duo out on a ride together.

This particular occurred back on August 11, 2024 in the Town of Bedford. In this incident, a father and son duo identified as 46-year-old Nilson E. Castillo Calderon, and 21-year-old Kevin Castillo Rayo, both of Flushing were traveling on their own individual motorcycles on I-684.

At some point while traveling, Castillo Calderon veered off the road which then caused him to also strike a guardrail. The accident occurred near Exit 4 in Bedford and the State Police also investigated this accident as well.

At the time when the press release for this accident was released, State Police did not release information on what specific injuries were suffered by Castillo Calderon, only that he was pronounced deceased at the scene.

You may read all the details on this incident as well as others by accessing the provided link below.

If anything, stories like these should emphasize everyone on the roads to be that much careful while driving whether it's motorcycle or any motor vehicle.

