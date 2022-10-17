Store Pots & Pans in the Oven? Good Idea or Disaster Waiting to Happen

Does anyone else store pots and pans in the oven?

Depending on what your living arrangements are will most likely have a lot to do with how you answer the question of where you put your pots & pans. If you are lucky enough to have a decent size kitchen with cabinet space that can accommodate all of your pots and pans you probably have never thought to do this. If you are like the woman who emailed us and lives in a small apartment you might do this and never thought about it possibly being a disaster waiting to happen.

Pots & Pans in Oven?

"Hey guys, so at 28 I'm trying my hardest to be an adult...LOL! I'm working, and have my own car and my own apartment but just last week my mom flipped out on me like she used to back when I was a teenager. Why? Because I put my pots and pans in the oven when I'm not using them! Here's what happened...last week she was trying to do something nice for me and went to my apartment while I was at work and was going to surprise me with dinner. She went in and turned the oven on to preheat it and after a few minutes, she started to smell rubber burning. She started to freak out and opened the oven door and saw that I leave my pots and pans in there. The rubber handles on a few of them started to melt as the oven heated up. Now she caught it in time but when I got home she flipped on me for leaving them in there. I asked why she didn't check the oven first. She responded with it was ridiculous to store them in the oven. She should have checked first right? Does anyone else store them in the oven?"

Oh boy!! Poor mom...LOL! All that for trying to do something nice!! I personally have a small kitchen and also store my pots and pans in the oven and never thought of something like this happening before but I guess it really could be dangerous. What do you guys think? Have you ever heard of storing pans in the oven? Call or text us through the Wolf country app.

Dishwasher for Storage

Yes, I do!! Not only do I use my oven to store pots and pans but I also use my dishwasher to store anything that doesn't fit in the oven...LOL! I have a few of my toaster oven/air fryer trays in there, along with my dog's bag of food. Listen!! When you have no storage space you improvise, right? Do you use any space in the kitchen for storage that isn't necessarily meant for storage?

